Sonam Wangchuk Faces CBI Scrutiny Amidst Political Turmoil in Ladakh

The Central Bureau of Investigation is investigating Sonam Wangchuk's institution for potential FCRA breaches, linked to exporting knowledge to international bodies. Wangchuk denies dependence on foreign funds, claiming these were service agreements with taxes paid. Concurrent political tensions in Ladakh compound the situation as Wangchuk protests for statehood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 11:37 IST
Sonam Wangchuk
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated an inquiry into alleged breaches of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) involving an institution founded by Ladakh-based educationist Sonam Wangchuk. The investigation responds to a complaint from the Ministry of Home Affairs, officials reported on Thursday.

Wangchuk stated that the CBI team arrived with an order approximately ten days ago, addressing suspicions regarding the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL) receiving foreign funds without the necessary clearance. He clarified that the agreements in question involved exporting knowledge to entities such as the United Nations and a Swiss university, with all taxes appropriately paid.

The inquiry unfolds alongside heightened tensions in Ladakh, marked by violence and the activist's ongoing hunger strike for Ladakh's integration into the Sixth Schedule. Wangchuk claims unrelated issues, including previous sedition charges and land lease disputes, are part of a broader campaign against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

