Kerala NGO Under CBI Scanner for FCRA Violations

The Kerala Vigilance Department calls for a CBI investigation against the Manappat Foundation and its chairman, Ameer Ahmed, for FCRA violations linked to the 'Punarjani' project. Allegations include illicit foreign fund collection, involving state Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan. The foundation denies any wrongdoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-01-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 19:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Vigilance Department has officially recommended a CBI probe into the Manappat Foundation and its chairman Ameer Ahmed, citing alleged Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) violations. State Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan is alleged to be connected with these financial discrepancies regarding the 'Punarjani' rehabilitation project.

According to government sources, the investigation was prompted by claims that foreign funds intended for flood rehabilitation were improperly collected and transferred to Kerala. The Vigilance Department's report cited a suspicious Rs 1.22 crore credited to the foundation's FCRA account from 2018 to 2022, alongside inadequate documentation.

Ameer Ahmed strongly denies any irregularities, asserting strict compliance with FCRA rules. Meanwhile, Satheesan expressed readiness to face any legal or political consequences arising from the investigation, which is awaited with keen interest in the state.

