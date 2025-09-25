1 Million Syrians Return After Assad’s Fall as UNHCR Urges Global Support

Nine months after the political transition marked by the fall of Bashar al-Assad on 8 December 2024, Syria is witnessing one of the largest voluntary returns of displaced people in recent history. According to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), nearly 1 million Syrians have returned from abroad, while another 1.8 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) have gone back to their areas of origin. This movement reflects the profound hope Syrians now hold for rebuilding their country after 14 years of conflict and forced displacement.

Immense Challenges for Returnees

Despite the surge in returns, Syrians face daunting obstacles in rebuilding their lives. Many neighborhoods lie in ruins, basic services such as electricity, clean water, and healthcare remain fragile, and job opportunities are scarce. The security situation is also unstable in some regions, making recovery both complex and precarious. These conditions threaten to undermine the determination of returning families unless international support increases substantially.

The Scale of Displacement

The crisis is far from over. More than 7 million Syrians remain displaced inside Syria, and an additional 4.5 million live as refugees abroad. Neighboring countries such as Jordan, Lebanon, and Türkiye continue to host millions of Syrians, straining their resources and infrastructures. The UNHCR warns that without strong and sustained support, the return process could stall, leaving many Syrians in limbo.

UNHCR’s Role in Supporting Return

UNHCR has begun facilitating voluntary returns by providing cash assistance, transportation, and shelter rehabilitation. In collaboration with Syrian authorities, regional governments, and international partners, the agency is investing in home repairs and essential community infrastructure. Additional programs include livelihoods support, civil documentation, child protection, prevention of gender-based violence, and psychosocial services to help families reintegrate safely and sustainably.

Refugee Intentions and Hopes

A recent UNHCR Return Perceptions and Intentions Survey shows that 80% of Syrian refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, and Iraq wish to return one day, with 18% planning to do so within the next year. However, many are waiting to see whether security and economic conditions in Syria stabilize enough to ensure safe resettlement. Their decisions are closely tied to international investment in rebuilding Syria’s devastated regions.

The Call for International Solidarity

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi emphasized the urgency of global action: “This is a rare opportunity to resolve one of the largest displacement crises in the world. The international community, private sector, and Syrians in the diaspora must intensify their efforts to ensure that returns are sustainable and dignified,” he said.

Grandi also stressed that support for host countries must continue, as they still shoulder the burden of protecting and assisting millions of refugees. Sustained commitment, he argued, will help preserve stability across the region and prevent renewed cycles of displacement.

Funding Gaps Threaten Progress

The momentum of returns is threatened by shrinking international funding. Inside Syria, only 24% of the required humanitarian funds have been secured, while the broader Syria response plan is only 30% funded. Without increased financial contributions, essential programs such as shelter rehabilitation, food distribution, and healthcare could be severely disrupted, putting millions of Syrians at further risk.

A Critical Juncture for Syria’s Future

Syria now stands at a historic crossroads. The return of nearly 3 million people within nine months signals renewed hope for recovery, but the challenges ahead are immense. International solidarity and investment will determine whether this moment becomes a turning point toward lasting peace and stability—or another chapter of protracted displacement.