CAG Exposes Major Flaws in Odisha's Criminal Tracking Network

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has expressed deep concerns over the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (CCTNS) in Odisha, citing 'serious lapses' in its implementation.

An IT audit conducted by the CAG evaluated the system's performance and effectiveness from its infancy in 2013 up to March 2023. The findings, published in CAG's latest report, reveal alarming privacy breaches and investigative shortcomings. These include unauthorized preparation of charge sheets and failure in maintaining proper chronological sequencing of procedural events.

Alarmingly, sensitive details about women victims and juveniles were disclosed on the public portal, raising grave security and privacy issues. Additionally, a significant number of cases were found unregistered or misreported, further questioning the system's integrity and reliability.

