Left Menu

CAG Exposes Major Flaws in Odisha's Criminal Tracking Network

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has reported serious lapses in Odisha's Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (CCTNS). The audit unveiled privacy breaches, procedural inaccuracies, and unregistered cases within the system from 2013 to 2023. Some sensitive information on victims was disclosed, highlighting significant security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-09-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 12:49 IST
CAG Exposes Major Flaws in Odisha's Criminal Tracking Network
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has expressed deep concerns over the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (CCTNS) in Odisha, citing 'serious lapses' in its implementation.

An IT audit conducted by the CAG evaluated the system's performance and effectiveness from its infancy in 2013 up to March 2023. The findings, published in CAG's latest report, reveal alarming privacy breaches and investigative shortcomings. These include unauthorized preparation of charge sheets and failure in maintaining proper chronological sequencing of procedural events.

Alarmingly, sensitive details about women victims and juveniles were disclosed on the public portal, raising grave security and privacy issues. Additionally, a significant number of cases were found unregistered or misreported, further questioning the system's integrity and reliability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Choe Son Hui's Diplomatic Tour: Strengthening Sino-Korean Ties

Choe Son Hui's Diplomatic Tour: Strengthening Sino-Korean Ties

 Global
2
Seven-Year Sentence for Culpable Homicide in Bhiwandi Case

Seven-Year Sentence for Culpable Homicide in Bhiwandi Case

 India
3
Sarkozy's Legal Odyssey: The Verdict Awaits in Gaddafi Case

Sarkozy's Legal Odyssey: The Verdict Awaits in Gaddafi Case

 Global
4
Modi's GST Reforms: Paving the Path to India's Economic Resilience

Modi's GST Reforms: Paving the Path to India's Economic Resilience

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025