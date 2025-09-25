Communal Unrest Erupts Over Provocative Posters in Davangere

Intense communal tensions unfolded in Davangere's district headquarter when posters bearing the phrase 'I love Mohammed' surfaced, prompting skirmishes between rival community groups, according to local police sources.

The situation escalated markedly at Karl Marx Nagar, resulting in a standoff over the controversial posters' removal. The swift intervention of law enforcement was instrumental in defusing the situation.

Superintendent of Police Uma Prashnath stated that the police's timely arrival ensured the peace was maintained within five minutes, describing the current atmosphere as peaceful following the withdrawal of the offensive materials.

