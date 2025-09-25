Left Menu

Communal Unrest Erupts Over Provocative Posters in Davangere

Communal tensions arose in Davangere after 'I love Mohammed' posters appeared, leading to clashes. The incident in Karl Marx Nagar involved a standoff between two communities about poster removal. Quick police action restored peace, as confirmed by Superintendent Uma Prashnath. The contentious banners have since been removed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davangere | Updated: 25-09-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 13:36 IST
Intense communal tensions unfolded in Davangere's district headquarter when posters bearing the phrase 'I love Mohammed' surfaced, prompting skirmishes between rival community groups, according to local police sources.

The situation escalated markedly at Karl Marx Nagar, resulting in a standoff over the controversial posters' removal. The swift intervention of law enforcement was instrumental in defusing the situation.

Superintendent of Police Uma Prashnath stated that the police's timely arrival ensured the peace was maintained within five minutes, describing the current atmosphere as peaceful following the withdrawal of the offensive materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

