Seven-Year Sentence for Culpable Homicide in Bhiwandi Case

In Bhiwandi, a court sentenced Ramshila Phulkarn Paswan to seven years for culpable homicide following a deadly assault in 2017. The altercation stemmed from a monetary dispute. Six others were acquitted due to insufficient evidence. Paswan also received a fine and possible additional jail time if unable to pay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 25-09-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 14:06 IST
A court in Bhiwandi has sentenced Ramshila Phulkarn Paswan to seven years of rigorous imprisonment on charges of culpable homicide for a deadly 2017 assault.

Presiding over the case, Judge N L Kale acquitted six other accused individuals due to a lack of sufficient evidence.

The altercation, which began over a monetary disagreement, led to the fatal attack on Kamleshkumar Patel, while Bablu Patel was seriously injured. The verdict, delivered on September 22, also fines Paswan Rs 8,000.

