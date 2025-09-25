Seven-Year Sentence for Culpable Homicide in Bhiwandi Case

A court in Bhiwandi has sentenced Ramshila Phulkarn Paswan to seven years of rigorous imprisonment on charges of culpable homicide for a deadly 2017 assault.

Presiding over the case, Judge N L Kale acquitted six other accused individuals due to a lack of sufficient evidence.

The altercation, which began over a monetary disagreement, led to the fatal attack on Kamleshkumar Patel, while Bablu Patel was seriously injured. The verdict, delivered on September 22, also fines Paswan Rs 8,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)