Seven-Year Sentence for Culpable Homicide in Bhiwandi Case
In Bhiwandi, a court sentenced Ramshila Phulkarn Paswan to seven years for culpable homicide following a deadly assault in 2017. The altercation stemmed from a monetary dispute. Six others were acquitted due to insufficient evidence. Paswan also received a fine and possible additional jail time if unable to pay.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 25-09-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 14:06 IST
- Country:
- India
A court in Bhiwandi has sentenced Ramshila Phulkarn Paswan to seven years of rigorous imprisonment on charges of culpable homicide for a deadly 2017 assault.
Presiding over the case, Judge N L Kale acquitted six other accused individuals due to a lack of sufficient evidence.
The altercation, which began over a monetary disagreement, led to the fatal attack on Kamleshkumar Patel, while Bablu Patel was seriously injured. The verdict, delivered on September 22, also fines Paswan Rs 8,000.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement