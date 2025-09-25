Maharashtra Appeals for Central Aid as Floods Devastate Marathwada Crops

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar declared the state will reach out to the central government for assistance due to severe flood damage impacting farmers. The decision comes in response to widespread devastation in the Marathwada region, specifically in Beed district, which suffered significant crop and residential property losses.

Pawar, addressing reporters during his visit to the flood-ravaged villages, emphasized the government's commitment to helping those whose farmland has been washed away. Efforts will focus on soil restoration and aiding farmers who lost wells now clogged with sludge. Assistance plans will accompany a signed request to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Marathwada flood crisis has prompted calls for governmental intervention. Despite opposition demands for a farm loan waiver, Pawar stated the government is prioritizing immediate relief and using existing schemes to support affected residents. Aid requests aim for substantial support from the Centre, following assistance provided to other states like Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)