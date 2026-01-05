Tragedy Strikes: Motorcyclist's Fatal Accident in Beed District

A 45-year-old motorcyclist tragically lost his life in a road accident on the Kada-Limbodi road in Beed district, Maharashtra, on Monday, authorities reported.

The victim, Anil Mohan Khilare, hailed from Sangvi Patan village and was known as the primary provider for his family. The mishap occurred while he was traveling from Kada town to his home.

Investigations are ongoing to determine whether the motorcyclist collided with an unidentified vehicle or lost control of his bike. Nonetheless, the impact was severe, resulting in instant fatality.

(With inputs from agencies.)