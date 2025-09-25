Sean 'Diddy' Combs Fights Violent Prostitution Conviction in Court

Sean "Diddy" Combs is set to appear in a Manhattan federal court on Thursday to challenge a jury verdict that found him guilty of prostitution. The hip-hop magnate was acquitted of more serious charges like sex trafficking and racketeering but could face up to 20 years in prison if the conviction stands.

The court case revolves around allegations that Combs paid male escorts to cross state lines to engage in sexual activities with his girlfriends, which he filmed. Although Combs pleaded not guilty to all charges, jurors held him accountable for orchestrating these events. His lawyers argue that Combs did not personally engage in the sexual acts, positioning the filmed encounters as "amateur pornography"—a form of expression they claim is protected under the First Amendment.

Prosecutors argue that Combs' involvement was sufficient for a conviction even if he did not participate in the sex acts. They accuse him of using the recordings as blackmail against his girlfriends. Combs, noted for his role in transforming hip-hop culture, has been in custody since his September 2024 arrest. His sentencing, pending resolution of the current appeal, is slated for October 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)