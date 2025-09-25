PM Modi Inaugurates UP International Trade Show 2025, Showcases India’s Growth Model

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated and addressed the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, today. The event, which has drawn participation from over 2,200 exhibitors across diverse sectors, is being hailed as one of the largest showcases of India’s manufacturing and services potential. Russia has been designated as the country partner for this edition, underscoring the deepening of bilateral trade and strategic relations between New Delhi and Moscow.

A Global Platform for Trade and Investment

Welcoming traders, investors, entrepreneurs, and youth participants, the Prime Minister congratulated Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state officials, and stakeholders for organizing the mega event. He highlighted that the trade show provides Uttar Pradesh with an international platform to attract global investments, exhibit its manufacturing strengths, and connect its micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with international buyers.

The occasion coincided with the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, whose philosophy of Antyodaya—upliftment of the last person in the queue—was invoked by the Prime Minister. Shri Modi emphasized that Antyodaya is not just a national aspiration but a model India is now offering to the world.

Digital India: A Model of Inclusive Growth

Citing examples of India’s technological achievements, the Prime Minister underlined the global recognition of India’s fintech sector. He noted that innovations such as UPI, Aadhaar, DigiLocker, and ONDC have become “Platforms for All, Progress for All,” ensuring inclusivity across society. From shopping malls to tea stalls, the widespread adoption of UPI was presented as a symbol of digital democratization.

Similarly, through the PM SVANidhi scheme, formal credit has reached millions of street vendors, while the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has enabled nearly 25 lakh sellers—including small traders and shopkeepers—to supply directly to the government. The cumulative procurement through GeM has crossed ₹15 lakh crore, with about half of it sourced from MSMEs, marking a transformative shift in government procurement.

Reforms Driving Growth and Savings

The Prime Minister underlined India’s resilience amidst global disruptions, noting that the country is laying the foundation for becoming a developed nation by 2047 under the guiding mantra of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. He declared that self-reliance is non-negotiable in a changing world and called upon entrepreneurs to strengthen local production across sectors, from “chips to ships.”

He highlighted major reforms undertaken by the government to ease business operations, including the removal of 40,000 compliances, decriminalization of minor business errors, and simplification of tax processes. In particular, he showcased the next-generation GST reforms, which have further reduced tax rates on essential items and consumer goods. Illustrating the tangible benefits, the Prime Minister cited how families and farmers now save thousands annually, with tractors, scooters, and motorcycles becoming significantly more affordable compared to pre-2014 taxation regimes.

Uttar Pradesh: India’s Growth Engine

The Prime Minister lauded Uttar Pradesh’s transformation into a major investment destination, citing its expressway network, international airports, and freight corridors as catalysts for reducing logistics costs. He highlighted the success of the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, which has given global recognition to local crafts and industries.

Uttar Pradesh’s role in electronics manufacturing was emphasized, with the state accounting for nearly 55 percent of India’s mobile phone production, contributing to India’s emergence as the world’s second-largest mobile manufacturer. He added that a semiconductor facility near Greater Noida will further enhance India’s technology ecosystem.

In the defence sector, Shri Modi pointed to the UP Defence Corridor, which is already engaged in the production of BrahMos missiles and AK-203 rifles under Indo-Russian collaboration. He invited global investors to partner in UP’s expanding industrial base and assured full support from both state and central governments.

India as the World’s Investment Destination

Reiterating that India offers unmatched opportunities, the Prime Minister stressed that the country’s unique combination of political stability, democratic resilience, skilled workforce, and youthful consumer base makes it the world’s most attractive investment hub.

He concluded his address by affirming that through sustained efforts, India and Uttar Pradesh are on course to becoming developed by 2047. He extended his best wishes to all participants of the International Trade Show and encouraged them to contribute to India’s journey of Reform, Perform, and Transform.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and senior dignitaries were present during the inauguration, marking the event as a significant milestone in Uttar Pradesh’s economic and industrial journey.