Gauteng Cracks Down on Taxi Industry Over Unroadworthy Vehicles, Unlicensed Drivers

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, has raised alarm over growing lawlessness in the taxi industry, citing a sharp rise in cases of unroadworthy vehicles and drivers operating without valid licenses.

Her comments follow a week-long high-impact operation conducted by the Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI) between 15 and 21 September 2025, during which inspectors issued more than 65 discontinuation notices to taxis that were immediately removed from the road for being unfit to operate.

In addition, 184 drivers were found behind the wheel without valid driver’s licenses, raising concerns about safety and regulatory compliance in South Africa’s largest province by population.

MEC Calls for Taxi Industry Accountability

“It is unacceptable that we continue to see taxis on our roads that are not roadworthy, and worse, drivers operating without licenses. This puts passengers and all other road users in danger,” Diale-Tlabela said on Wednesday.

She confirmed that she would be engaging directly with leaders of the taxi industry to address the trend, urging the sector to play its part in eliminating unsafe practices.

Enforcement and Results

The GTI’s intensified stop-and-search operations are part of the provincial government’s broader strategy to tackle criminality, improve road safety, and enforce compliance with transport regulations.

During the seven-day period, inspectors issued 2,886 infringement notices — over 1,000 manual tickets and 1,886 through the e-force electronic system. Offences ranged from vehicle defects and expired permits to serious licensing violations.

The department said that the increased visibility of inspectors on major routes is already proving effective in deterring repeat offenders and discouraging acts such as road infrastructure vandalism and cable theft, which are often linked to broader lawlessness in the sector.

Building a Safer Public Transport System

According to the Department of Roads and Transport, the inspectorate currently has 96 officers deployed strategically across Gauteng. Their work is contributing significantly to restoring order in public transport, particularly in the minibus taxi sector, which transports millions of commuters daily.

“By removing unroadworthy vehicles and unlicensed, likely incompetent, drivers from our roads, the GTI is making a measurable impact towards a safer public transport system and road networks in the province,” the Department said.

Broader Implications

The taxi industry remains the backbone of South Africa’s public transport system, carrying up to 70% of daily commuters in Gauteng. However, persistent issues such as non-compliance with safety standards, violent competition between associations, and limited enforcement capacity have long plagued the sector.

The MEC’s remarks suggest that government is not only intensifying enforcement but also seeking greater collaboration with industry leaders to improve safety and rebuild public trust.

For commuters, the crackdown offers hope of safer, more reliable transport. But for operators, it signals that non-compliance will increasingly come with swift consequences.