Italian Flotilla Defies Drone Attacks to Aid Gaza
The Italian delegation, part of an international flotilla, faced drone attacks while attempting to deliver aid to Gaza. Despite a government proposal to drop the cargo in Cyprus, the group remains committed to breaking Israel's siege and providing humanitarian aid to Gaza.
- Italy
The Italian delegation of an international flotilla has come under drone attack during its mission to deliver aid to Gaza.
Despite the Italian government's suggestion to offload the cargo in Cyprus, the group remains resolute in its original goal of breaking the Israeli siege on Gaza.
The delegation stated that delivering humanitarian aid to the besieged population of Gaza is a priority and their mission continues unabated.
