Romania Responds to Airspace Breaches

Romanian Defence Minister Ionut Mosteanu has urged European states to remain vigilant and adept at reacting to provocations such as national airspace breaches. This call to action follows a meeting of Romania's top defence council.

The council reached a consensus on establishing a clear chain of command to address airspace incursions, whether by manned or unmanned aircraft. Minister Mosteanu emphasized the importance of responding 'firmly but proportionally.'

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Romania has experienced multiple incidents of drone fragments landing on its territory, underscoring the ongoing tension and the need for strategic defence measures.

