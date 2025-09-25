Himachal's Anti-Chitta Volunteer Scheme: Combatting Drug Menace

The Himachal Pradesh government has announced the launch of the Anti-Chitta Volunteer Scheme (ACVS) to combat the drug menace engulfing the state.

Over 1,000 volunteers will be engaged in a community-based initiative designed to bolster police efforts against drug abuse. These volunteers will raise awareness about the dangers of Chitta and other narcotics, report suspicious activities and assist in awareness campaigns.

In addition to receiving a stipend for their services, volunteers will undergo special training and have their identities protected to ensure their safety during sensitive operations.

