Left Menu

Himachal's Anti-Chitta Volunteer Scheme: Combatting Drug Menace

The Himachal Pradesh government is initiating the Anti-Chitta Volunteer Scheme to combat drug abuse. Over 1,000 volunteers will collaborate with police and communities, raising awareness, reporting drug activities, and supporting anti-drug campaigns. Volunteers will receive training and honorarium, with safeguards to protect their identities during operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 25-09-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 17:46 IST
Himachal's Anti-Chitta Volunteer Scheme: Combatting Drug Menace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government has announced the launch of the Anti-Chitta Volunteer Scheme (ACVS) to combat the drug menace engulfing the state.

Over 1,000 volunteers will be engaged in a community-based initiative designed to bolster police efforts against drug abuse. These volunteers will raise awareness about the dangers of Chitta and other narcotics, report suspicious activities and assist in awareness campaigns.

In addition to receiving a stipend for their services, volunteers will undergo special training and have their identities protected to ensure their safety during sensitive operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Govt cancels FCRA licence of activist Sonam Wangchuk-led Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh: Order.

Govt cancels FCRA licence of activist Sonam Wangchuk-led Students' Education...

 India
2
Global Tech Giants Unite at 16th International Railway Equipment Exhibition

Global Tech Giants Unite at 16th International Railway Equipment Exhibition

 India
3
Honoring the Departed: A Noble Gesture of Body Donation in Mandsaur

Honoring the Departed: A Noble Gesture of Body Donation in Mandsaur

 India
4
We infused Rs 3.10 lakh crore capital in banking sector: Union minister Amit Shah in Mumbai.

We infused Rs 3.10 lakh crore capital in banking sector: Union minister Amit...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025