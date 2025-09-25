Scandal Unveiled: Godman Exploits Students Under CCTV Surveillance

A self-styled godman and former chairperson of a private management institute in southwest Delhi is at the center of a scandal, facing allegations of sexually harassing 17 female students. According to police, he reportedly abused CCTV technology to monitor the women via feeds from the hostel and campus, tracking movements on his phone.

Identified as Chaitanyananda Saraswati alias Swami Parthasarathy, aged 62, he allegedly lured students with his luxury BMW, misleading them with promises of industrial visits to Rishikesh. Authorities have confiscated the vehicle, suspecting its dashcam may reveal critical evidence amidst claims he tampered with the institute's digital video recordings.

Despite initial reports of an alleged 'torture chamber', police clarified no such facility existed. Saraswati's alleged misuse of institute resources for personal financial gain is under scrutiny. While two high-end cars were linked to him, his current location remains unknown. A case has been filed at the Vasant Kunj North police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)