Govt Launches ‘National Initiative on Water Security’ Under MGNREGA Framework

In a major step toward sustainable rural development and conservation, Union Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Union Jal Shakti Minister Shri Chandrakant Raghunath Patil jointly launched the ‘National Initiative on Water Security’ at Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi. The event, attended by senior officials, rural development representatives, and district magistrates from across the country (virtually), marks a transformative policy shift in India’s approach to water conservation.

A Historic Step in Water Conservation

At the launch, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Rural Development has prioritized water security under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). For the first time, specific amendments have been made to the Schedule of the MGNREGA Act, 2005, making it mandatory for water-related works to receive precedence in all water-stressed rural blocks.

This decision ensures that a fixed percentage of MGNREGA funds will now be earmarked for water conservation and harvesting activities:

65% of funds in ‘over-exploited’ (dark zone) blocks .

40% of funds in ‘semi-critical’ blocks .

30% of funds even in blocks without major water scarcity.

Shri Chouhan emphasized that this will channel ₹88,000 crore MGNREGA budgetary resources toward long-term water management, ensuring groundwater recharge, rainwater harvesting, and preventive conservation projects nationwide.

Groundwater Depletion: A Global and National Challenge

The Union Minister reminded participants that groundwater depletion has become one of the world’s biggest challenges. He recalled that Prime Minister Modi, since his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, has consistently emphasized rainwater harvesting, rejuvenation of water bodies, and community-driven initiatives like ‘Catch the Rain’ campaign and the creation of ‘Amrit Sarovars’.

“Water is life. If there is water, there is a tomorrow and a today. Without water, nothing is possible,” Shri Chouhan stated, stressing the urgency of moving from reactive crisis management to preventive and proactive water security measures.

Strengthening Rural Development and Livelihoods

The integration of water security into MGNREGA is expected to have a multiplier effect on rural livelihoods. By prioritizing water-related works, rural communities will not only benefit from enhanced water availability for drinking, irrigation, and livestock, but also gain sustainable employment opportunities through large-scale conservation projects.

This initiative will also support climate resilience, enabling rural India to better withstand the impacts of droughts, erratic rainfall, and increasing demand for water in agriculture and domestic use.

Jal Shakti Ministry’s Support

Union Jal Shakti Minister Shri C.R. Patil welcomed the decision as a historic milestone, describing it as a continuation of the Prime Minister’s vision of water conservation as a national movement. He underlined that allocating 65%, 40%, and 30% of MGNREGA funds based on block classification will significantly boost rainwater harvesting and rural water security, ensuring equitable distribution of resources.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, this initiative will create a major impact on rural development, groundwater recharge, and long-term water sustainability,” Shri Patil said.

A Collective Mission for Water Security

The National Initiative on Water Security complements existing schemes such as the Jal Jeevan Mission (ensuring tap water to rural households), Atal Bhujal Yojana (community-led groundwater management), and localised campaigns like Amrit Sarovars. Together, these initiatives represent a comprehensive water governance framework for India.

By embedding water security into MGNREGA’s core mandate, the government has redefined the role of one of the world’s largest rural employment programs. The initiative is expected to conserve millions of liters of water annually, rejuvenate rural water bodies, and secure water availability for future generations. It is also a strong step toward achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6: Clean Water and Sanitation.

As the government urges district administrations, rural communities, and panchayats to actively participate, the initiative has the potential to evolve into a nationwide people’s movement for water security, much like the Swachh Bharat Mission did for sanitation.