PM Modi Unveils ₹1.22 Lakh Crore Projects in Banswara, Emphasizes Tribal Welfare

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth over ₹1,22,100 crore in Banswara, Rajasthan, on the fourth day of Navratri 2025. The Prime Minister described it as a privilege to visit the sacred land of Maa Tripura Sundari, where he also paid homage to Maa Mahi, revered as the “Ganga of Kanthal and Vagad,” symbolizing the resilience of India’s tribal communities. He invoked the legacy of Mahayogi Govind Guru Ji and paid respects to Maharana Pratap and Raja Bansia Bhil, underlining Banswara’s rich heritage of devotion and valor.

Energy Sector Transformation: From Solar to Nuclear

Dedicating the day’s event to “Urja Shakti” (Energy Power), the Prime Minister emphasized that electricity is the backbone of 21st-century development. He launched power projects worth over ₹90,000 crore across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, including clean energy projects, solar initiatives, and the Rajasthan Atomic Power Project in Banswara.

Highlighting the government’s achievements since 2014, he noted that 18,000 villages were electrified for the first time and 2.5 crore households received free electricity connections, ending decades of neglect. Today, India is rapidly scaling its clean energy capacity through initiatives such as:

PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana – rooftop solar panels for free household electricity.

PM-KUSUM Yojana – solar pumps for farmers, reducing agricultural costs.

These projects, the PM stressed, are turning solar energy into a people’s movement, benefiting lakhs of farmers and households nationwide.

₹30,000 Crore for Rajasthan’s Development

For Rajasthan alone, Shri Modi announced projects worth ₹30,000 crore, aimed at improving water access, power supply, and healthcare facilities. He also flagged off three new trains, including a Vande Bharat Express, enhancing connectivity. In addition, 15,000 youth in Rajasthan received appointment letters for government jobs, furthering the government’s nationwide employment campaign.

He praised the state government for working with integrity, contrasting it with the previous regime marked by corruption, paper leaks, rising crime, and exploitation of Jal Jeevan Mission funds. He asserted that law and order have improved significantly and that Rajasthan, especially South Rajasthan, is now witnessing accelerated development with highways, expressways, and industrial projects.

Tribal Welfare and Inclusive Development

The Prime Minister emphasized his government’s unwavering focus on tribal empowerment. He highlighted:

Establishment of a dedicated Ministry of Tribal Affairs under Atal Bihari Vajpayee, strengthened under the current government.

PM Janman Yojana , inspired by President Droupadi Murmu’s call to prioritize marginalized tribal groups.

Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan , modernizing tribal villages, benefiting over five crore tribal citizens .

Eklavya Model Residential Schools across the country for tribal children.

Enhanced Minimum Support Price (MSP) for forest produce under the Van Dhan Yojana, giving market access to tribal products.

He stated that protecting faith, self-respect, and cultural heritage of tribal communities is a solemn commitment of his government.

GST Reforms and the “Savings Festival”

Linking the day’s development push with economic reforms, Shri Modi highlighted the next-generation GST reforms introduced on 22 September 2025, calling it the “GST Savings Festival”. He illustrated the savings with relatable examples:

Essentials worth ₹100 once cost ₹131 (pre-2014), now cost only ₹105 after GST reforms—a saving of ₹26 .

Footwear that earlier carried a heavy tax burden is now cheaper by up to ₹50–₹75 .

Motorcycles , once taxed at ₹19,000, now attract only ₹10,000 in taxes , giving a direct saving of ₹9,000.

A cement bag that cost ₹90 in taxes earlier now carries only ₹50 in tax, saving builders and families.

He emphasized that reduced taxes have directly eased household budgets, especially for women managing daily expenses.

Swadeshi and Self-Reliant India

Reiterating the mantra of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India), Shri Modi urged citizens to embrace swadeshi products. He emphasized that buying Indian-made goods strengthens local artisans, farmers, traders, and workers, keeping wealth within the country and fueling infrastructure growth. He appealed to citizens to pledge to purchase only swadeshi goods during the festive season, making it a symbol of national pride.

From the sacred land of Maa Tripura Sundari, the Prime Minister underscored the vision of Antyodaya—uplifting the last person in society—on the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. With massive investments in energy, infrastructure, tribal welfare, and youth employment, the Banswara event showcased the government’s focus on clean energy, inclusive growth, and swadeshi-driven economic empowerment.

The ceremony was attended by Governor of Rajasthan Haribhau Kisanrao Bagade, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and senior dignitaries, reflecting the national significance of the occasion.