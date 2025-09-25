Diplomacy or Deception? The US-Iran Nuclear Standoff
Iran accuses the US of deception over nuclear diplomacy claims. US Mid East Envoy asserts intentions for resolution. Iran insists its nuclear program is peaceful, while Western powers demand zero enrichment. Britain, France, and Germany push for reimposed U.N. sanctions, with Iran open to talks under conditions.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry has accused the United States of deceptive diplomacy regarding Iran's nuclear program. This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East Envoy, Steve Witkoff, expressed Washington's desire for a permanent solution to the ongoing nuclear dispute.
Western nations accuse Iran of using its nuclear activities as a facade to develop weapons, an allegation Tehran denies, insisting its program serves peaceful purposes. Iran's spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, condemned the U.S. approach, citing contradictory actions like bombing while advocating diplomacy.
The situation intensified after the U.S. joined an attack on Iranian nuclear sites amid unresolved talks. European nations are attempting to reimpose U.N. sanctions, demanding Iran abide by a 2015 nuclear deal. Meanwhile, Iran awaits a U.S. response to resume discussions.
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- U.S.
- nuclear
- diplomacy
- deception
- sanctions
- Tehran
- Westernpowers
- enrichment
- negotiations
ALSO READ
Slovakia Resists Pressure to Cut Russian Energy Purchases Amid Sanctions Debate
US Treasury Sanctions Indian Nationals and Pharmacy for Fentanyl Trafficking
Ex-FBI Director Faces Possible Indictment: Allegations of Deception Unfold
The U.N. Tug-of-War: Snapback Sanctions on Iran
BJD Accuses Ex-Leader of Deception Post Suspension