Diplomacy or Deception? The US-Iran Nuclear Standoff

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has accused the United States of deceptive diplomacy regarding Iran's nuclear program. This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East Envoy, Steve Witkoff, expressed Washington's desire for a permanent solution to the ongoing nuclear dispute.

Western nations accuse Iran of using its nuclear activities as a facade to develop weapons, an allegation Tehran denies, insisting its program serves peaceful purposes. Iran's spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, condemned the U.S. approach, citing contradictory actions like bombing while advocating diplomacy.

The situation intensified after the U.S. joined an attack on Iranian nuclear sites amid unresolved talks. European nations are attempting to reimpose U.N. sanctions, demanding Iran abide by a 2015 nuclear deal. Meanwhile, Iran awaits a U.S. response to resume discussions.