Strategic Repatriation Plan Urged for Chhattisgarh's Displaced Tribals

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes has urged the Chhattisgarh government to devise a strategy for repatriating tribal families displaced by Maoist violence. The strategy should address vital needs like land allocation, employment, and health. Surveys report thousands of displaced individuals in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, facing challenges and lacking legal recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 18:24 IST
The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has pressed the Chhattisgarh government to implement a comprehensive strategy for the repatriation of tribal families displaced by Maoist conflict. These communities, primarily the Gottikoya, have faced displacement to neighboring states such as Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

In a recent meeting, Valasa Adhivasula Samaikya, an organization aiding internally displaced people, highlighted that their extensive survey of unrecognized villages in these states identified over 9,651 displaced families. However, Chhattisgarh's survey reported significantly fewer numbers, prompting the NCST to request a thorough re-evaluation of the data.

The Commission's recommendation includes providing land, housing, and essential infrastructure to ensure a sustainable return for these communities. Additionally, it has called for the inclusion of displaced families in government benefits, emphasizing collaboration with the Ministries of Tribal Affairs and Home Affairs for policy support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

