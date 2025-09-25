Left Menu

Google Challenges Epic Games Court Ruling

Alphabet's Google has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court to block key mandates of a lower court's ruling, which demands significant changes to its Play app store. The court's decision arose from a lawsuit by Epic Games, creators of 'Fortnite,' and is seen by Google as damaging to its reputation and competitiveness.

25-09-2025
Google, part of Alphabet Inc., has requested the U.S. Supreme Court intervene to halt key elements of a recent judicial order. The order demands significant alterations to Google's Play app store operations, following a legal battle against 'Fortnite' creator Epic Games.

The tech giant has labeled the judge's mandate as unprecedented and potentially damaging to its reputation. Google argues that implementing these changes would place it at a competitive disadvantage within the digital marketplace.

According to a filing revealed on Wednesday, Google insists that these stringent new requirements be suspended as it prepares to mount a legal challenge in the highest court.

