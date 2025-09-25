Google Challenges Epic Games Court Ruling

Google, part of Alphabet Inc., has requested the U.S. Supreme Court intervene to halt key elements of a recent judicial order. The order demands significant alterations to Google's Play app store operations, following a legal battle against 'Fortnite' creator Epic Games.

The tech giant has labeled the judge's mandate as unprecedented and potentially damaging to its reputation. Google argues that implementing these changes would place it at a competitive disadvantage within the digital marketplace.

According to a filing revealed on Wednesday, Google insists that these stringent new requirements be suspended as it prepares to mount a legal challenge in the highest court.