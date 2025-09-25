Market Wobble: Economic Data Damps Rate Cut Hopes
Wall Street's major indexes opened lower as economic data and a Federal Reserve official's comments dampened speculation about future rate cuts. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all saw declines at the opening, reflecting investor caution towards the potential for further monetary easing.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average began the session down by 23.8 points, or 0.05%, hitting 46,097.43.
Likewise, the S&P 500 dropped 29.8 points, or 0.45%, reaching 6,608.19, and the Nasdaq Composite slipped by 179.1 points, or 0.80%, to 22,318.766. The declines reflect growing investor caution amid mixed signals on the economic front.
