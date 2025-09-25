Nicolas Sarkozy: From Presidency to Prison - The Controversial Verdict

In a landmark ruling, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was sentenced to five years in prison by a Paris court on charges of criminal conspiracy related to illegal Libyan campaign financing. This decision marks a historic moment, as no former president has faced such a consequence.

Sarkozy, maintaining his innocence, labeled the verdict as a grave threat to the rule of law, pledging to appeal and stating, "I will fight until my last breath." Notable figures like his wife, Carla Bruni, and politicians from various spectrums have responded with a mix of defense and criticism.

Prominent reactions include environmentalist Clementine Autain acknowledging the rule of law, and Lawyer Vincent Brengarth emphasizing an independent judiciary. Meanwhile, political leaders such as Marine Le Pen and Manuel Bompard highlighted concerns regarding justice and the presumption of innocence.

(With inputs from agencies.)