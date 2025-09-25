Left Menu

Police Nab Trio with Heroin Haul in Himachal's Bilaspur

Three individuals were arrested in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district after police found 51 grams of heroin in their vehicle during a routine check. The suspects, including a woman, originate from Kullu and are being interrogated to uncover the drug network. A case under the NDPS Act has been filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug bust, police authorities in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district apprehended three individuals, including a woman, following the discovery of 51 grams of heroin in their vehicle. The arrest happened on Wednesday during a routine patrol at the Baloh toll plaza in Ghumarwin.

The suspects, who appeared nervous upon seeing the police, were intercepted, leading to an on-the-spot search that yielded the drug find. Police identified the accused as residents of the Kullu district and believe they were attempting to transport the substance covertly.

Ghumarwin DSP Vishal Verma commented that the suspects have been taken into custody and are undergoing interrogation, which may unravel further details about the drug trade. Legal proceedings have been initiated under the NDPS Act as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

