Tragic Clash: Farmer Killed in Illegal Mining Dispute

A farmer in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district lost his life after a tractor, allegedly operated by illegal mining entities, ran over him during a confrontation involving soil excavation from his farmland, police reported on Thursday.

The tragic event, which unfolded on Wednesday night in Ashoknagar village, saw a group of residents, including the deceased Indrajit Singh, challenging the operatives who were removing soil using tractor-trolleys.

In response to villagers blocking their path, the driver reportedly hurled insults and threats, ultimately driving into the crowd. Singh succumbed to his injuries, and three others suffered injuries. A case has been filed, and investigations are underway to track the driver.