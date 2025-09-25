Tragic Clash: Farmer Killed in Illegal Mining Dispute
In Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district, a 60-year-old farmer was killed by a tractor allegedly driven by illegal mining operatives. The incident occurred when villagers confronted the operatives over soil excavation. The farmer, Indrajit Singh, was killed, and three others injured. The authorities have apprehended the tractor, and investigations are ongoing.
A farmer in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district lost his life after a tractor, allegedly operated by illegal mining entities, ran over him during a confrontation involving soil excavation from his farmland, police reported on Thursday.
The tragic event, which unfolded on Wednesday night in Ashoknagar village, saw a group of residents, including the deceased Indrajit Singh, challenging the operatives who were removing soil using tractor-trolleys.
In response to villagers blocking their path, the driver reportedly hurled insults and threats, ultimately driving into the crowd. Singh succumbed to his injuries, and three others suffered injuries. A case has been filed, and investigations are underway to track the driver.