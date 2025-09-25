Left Menu

Tensions Rise as North Korea Nears ICBM Completion

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung revealed that North Korea is nearing completion of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) but has not yet mastered re-entry technology. During a visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly, Lee discussed associated security risks at a New York Stock Exchange session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 25-09-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 20:27 IST
(With inputs from agencies.)

