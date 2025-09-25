Tensions Rise as North Korea Nears ICBM Completion

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung announced during his trip to New York for the United Nations General Assembly that North Korea is in the final stages of developing an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), despite lacking re-entry technology expertise.

Lee's visit included hosting an investor relations session at the New York Stock Exchange, where he detailed the security threats posed by North Korea's missile advancements.

As tensions escalate, Lee's remarks highlight the ongoing regional security challenges and the importance of international diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)