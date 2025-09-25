Karnataka High Court Upholds Caste Survey with Confidentiality Mandate

The Karnataka High Court has ruled in favor of continuing the state's socio-economic and educational survey, commonly known as the caste survey, with strict mandates on data confidentiality and voluntary involvement. The court's decision comes despite concerns raised regarding data privacy and participation consent.

A division bench, led by Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Joshi, highlighted the need for data security. They insisted that data collected must remain undisclosed and that participants be made aware of the voluntary nature of the survey. Enumerators are prohibited from exerting pressure on individuals who choose not to participate.

This week, the Karnataka government, represented by Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, defended the survey. Singhvi criticized the central government's stance, suggesting political motives, especially since the 105th Constitutional Amendment reinstated state powers to categorize backward classes.

(With inputs from agencies.)