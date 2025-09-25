Delhi Jal Board to Inaugurate Major Sewage Treatment Upgrade

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is poised to inaugurate the upgraded Coronation Pillar sewage treatment plants, marking a significant stride in efforts to clean the Yamuna river, as reported by officials on Thursday.

Costing Rs 230 crores and entirely funded by the Delhi government, the project boasts a treatment capacity of 20 million gallons per day, benefiting around six lakh residents across various Delhi localities. The official inauguration is set for September 30 during the 'Sewa Pakhwara' event.

Previously criticized by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee for non-compliance with discharge standards, the upgraded plants are now capable of adhering to government parameters, increasing overall sewage treatment capacity. This project, part of a larger strategy involving 37 STPs, aims to address the city's 700 MGD sewage generation, backed by a significant Rs 9,000 crore budget from the new BJP government.

(With inputs from agencies.)