Left Menu

Delhi Jal Board to Inaugurate Major Sewage Treatment Upgrade

The Delhi Jal Board is set to inaugurate upgraded sewage treatment plants at the Coronation Pillar, aiming to improve the Yamuna's cleanliness. With a capacity of 20 MGD, this project, funded by the Delhi government, will serve around six lakh residents. The inauguration is scheduled for September 30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 20:54 IST
Delhi Jal Board to Inaugurate Major Sewage Treatment Upgrade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is poised to inaugurate the upgraded Coronation Pillar sewage treatment plants, marking a significant stride in efforts to clean the Yamuna river, as reported by officials on Thursday.

Costing Rs 230 crores and entirely funded by the Delhi government, the project boasts a treatment capacity of 20 million gallons per day, benefiting around six lakh residents across various Delhi localities. The official inauguration is set for September 30 during the 'Sewa Pakhwara' event.

Previously criticized by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee for non-compliance with discharge standards, the upgraded plants are now capable of adhering to government parameters, increasing overall sewage treatment capacity. This project, part of a larger strategy involving 37 STPs, aims to address the city's 700 MGD sewage generation, backed by a significant Rs 9,000 crore budget from the new BJP government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GMCBL Introduces New Fare Structure for Sustainable Commuting

GMCBL Introduces New Fare Structure for Sustainable Commuting

 India
2
Uttarakhand Takes Bold Steps Towards Unified Civil Code Implementation

Uttarakhand Takes Bold Steps Towards Unified Civil Code Implementation

 India
3
India-US Trade Talks: Road to a New Bilateral Agreement

India-US Trade Talks: Road to a New Bilateral Agreement

 India
4
Global Debt Reaches Record Levels, Sparking Economic Concerns

Global Debt Reaches Record Levels, Sparking Economic Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025