Maharashtra Civic Polls Under Scrutiny for Election Irregularities

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) is delving into claims of irregularities in the nomination process for the forthcoming civic polls in the state. Opposition parties have raised concerns about unopposed elections, suspecting coercive practices and undue influence.

The SEC has demanded detailed reports from municipal corporations where ruling party candidates were elected unopposed. Officials are tasked with investigating whether any pressure or allurements were used against opposition candidates. Elections to 29 municipal corporations are set for January 15, with vote counting the next day.

In several regions, including Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation, multiple candidates were voted in unopposed, raising eyebrows. The SEC has urged civic bodies to hold off on declaring these results until thorough investigations are completed. Any proven violations could lead to actions against returning officers, although affected candidates cannot re-enter the race as the nomination window has closed.

