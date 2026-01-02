Left Menu

Maharashtra Civic Polls Under Scrutiny for Election Irregularities

The Maharashtra State Election Commission is investigating allegations of irregularities during the nomination process for upcoming civic polls. Concerns include pressure, coercive means, or allurements used to elect candidates unopposed. Reports have been requested from various municipal corporations. Action may be taken if violations are confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-01-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 15:45 IST
Maharashtra Civic Polls Under Scrutiny for Election Irregularities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) is delving into claims of irregularities in the nomination process for the forthcoming civic polls in the state. Opposition parties have raised concerns about unopposed elections, suspecting coercive practices and undue influence.

The SEC has demanded detailed reports from municipal corporations where ruling party candidates were elected unopposed. Officials are tasked with investigating whether any pressure or allurements were used against opposition candidates. Elections to 29 municipal corporations are set for January 15, with vote counting the next day.

In several regions, including Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation, multiple candidates were voted in unopposed, raising eyebrows. The SEC has urged civic bodies to hold off on declaring these results until thorough investigations are completed. Any proven violations could lead to actions against returning officers, although affected candidates cannot re-enter the race as the nomination window has closed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nairobi Building Collapse Highlights Construction Crisis

Nairobi Building Collapse Highlights Construction Crisis

 Kenya
2
Powergrid Secures Major Battery Energy Storage Project in Andhra Pradesh

Powergrid Secures Major Battery Energy Storage Project in Andhra Pradesh

 India
3
Church Leader Calls for Action Against Rising Religious Violence

Church Leader Calls for Action Against Rising Religious Violence

 India
4
Church Appeals for Action Against Religious Attacks in India

Church Appeals for Action Against Religious Attacks in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026