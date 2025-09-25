Om Birla Inaugurates Legislative Drafting Training for Haryana Assembly

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate a training programme focused on legislative drafting for Haryana Assembly officials this Friday. The event will span two days and include various topics such as constitutional values that influence legislative drafting, the nature and language of drafting, the art of crafting precise legal language, and rules of interpretation, according to a statement from the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

The training is part of the flagship Legislative Drafting Programme by the Institute of Constitutional and Parliamentary Studies (ICPS), operating under the Ministry of Home Affairs. The inaugural session will feature Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh, Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, Deputy Speaker Krishan Lal Middha, and other dignitaries.

ICPS, in collaboration with National Law Universities, extends similar programmes in locations like Gandhinagar, Lucknow, Shimla, Ranchi, Jabalpur, and Patna. This two-credit certificate course aims to enhance the academic and professional credentials of its participants, subject to institutional policy agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)