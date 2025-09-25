Tragic Loss: Man's Struggle with OBC Quota Decision
A 34-year-old man from Maharashtra's Beed district allegedly committed suicide due to distress over losing his OBC quota. Rahul Dnyaneshwar Patange is believed to have hanged himself near Khandeshwaridevi temple after leaving a note. He worked at a cloth shop and left behind his family.
In a tragic turn of events, a 34-year-old man in Maharashtra's Beed district allegedly took his own life due to distress regarding the revocation of his OBC quota, authorities reported.
Identified as Rahul Dnyaneshwar Patange, the man was found hanging from a tree close to Khandeshwaridevi temple, with a suicide note left behind.
Patange, who was employed at a local cloth shop, is survived by his mother, wife, and two sons. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death are ongoing.
