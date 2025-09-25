Pakistani Teacher's Arrest Stayed by Allahabad High Court: A Legal Standoff

The Allahabad High Court has granted a stay on the arrest of Shumaila Khan, a Pakistani educator employed at a primary school in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The decision was announced by Justices Siddhartha Varma and Abdul Shahid.

Khan has been accused of illegally residing in India and using a forged domicile certificate to gain employment. She filed a petition to quash the FIR lodged against her on January 14, challenging the cancellation of her domicile certificate in another writ petition that is concurrently being heard.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for October 7. In the meantime, Khan will not be arrested pending further judicial deliberation on the issues surrounding her citizenship and legal residence in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)