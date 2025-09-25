Left Menu

Pakistani Teacher's Arrest Stayed by Allahabad High Court: A Legal Standoff

The Allahabad High Court has stayed the arrest of Shumaila Khan, a Pakistani woman teaching at a primary school in Uttar Pradesh since 2015. Khan is accused of residing illegally in India with a forged domicile certificate. The court has set October 7 for the next hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:49 IST
Pakistani Teacher's Arrest Stayed by Allahabad High Court: A Legal Standoff
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has granted a stay on the arrest of Shumaila Khan, a Pakistani educator employed at a primary school in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The decision was announced by Justices Siddhartha Varma and Abdul Shahid.

Khan has been accused of illegally residing in India and using a forged domicile certificate to gain employment. She filed a petition to quash the FIR lodged against her on January 14, challenging the cancellation of her domicile certificate in another writ petition that is concurrently being heard.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for October 7. In the meantime, Khan will not be arrested pending further judicial deliberation on the issues surrounding her citizenship and legal residence in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Partially Reopens Allenby Crossing: Humanitarian and Political Implications

Israel Partially Reopens Allenby Crossing: Humanitarian and Political Implic...

 Global
2
Phil Mickelson: The Golfer Who Almost Captained the Ryder Cup

Phil Mickelson: The Golfer Who Almost Captained the Ryder Cup

 United States
3
Germany Averts Crisis: Successful Court Judge Appointments Strengthen Coalition

Germany Averts Crisis: Successful Court Judge Appointments Strengthen Coalit...

 Germany
4
Vice-President's Cultural and Spiritual Sojourn in Andhra Pradesh

Vice-President's Cultural and Spiritual Sojourn in Andhra Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025