Karnataka Court Upholds Caste Survey Amid Privacy Concerns

The Karnataka High Court allowed the continuation of the state's socio-economic and educational survey, known as the caste survey, while ensuring confidentiality and voluntary participation. The decision stemmed from legal challenges questioning its legitimacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-09-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 22:23 IST
The Karnataka High Court ruled on Thursday in favor of continuing the state's socio-economic and educational survey, commonly called the caste survey. However, the court directed the State Backward Classes Commission to keep the data confidential and ensure that participation remains voluntary.

A Division Bench, including Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Joshi, issued the interim order amidst several petitions questioning the legality of the survey. The bench emphasized that while the survey can proceed, data privacy must be rigorously maintained.

The petitions, representing various community groups, argued that the survey is a thinly veiled census infringing on privacy rights. The court allowed the parties involved to submit further written arguments, as the state's legal representatives assured them of comprehensive safeguards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

