Govt Targets End to Load Reduction in 18 Months with Smart Meters, Upgrades

The South African government has unveiled a bold plan to eliminate load reduction within the next 12 to 18 months, promising relief to millions of households that have faced frequent electricity cuts due to overburdened local networks.

Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Thursday, Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, announced a range of interventions designed to stabilise the electricity distribution system, clamp down on illegal connections, and expand access to free basic electricity.

What Is Load Reduction?

Unlike load shedding, which is a national measure to balance electricity generation and demand, load reduction is the targeted shutdown of electricity in areas where local networks are overloaded, often due to high levels of illegal connections and excessive consumption.

According to Ramokgopa, load reduction currently affects 1.69 million registered customers, translating to around 8.5 million people. The hardest-hit provinces include Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and KwaZulu-Natal.

“Today I am announcing that we are ending load reduction in the country. This can be achieved anywhere between 12 to 18 months,” Ramokgopa declared.

Smart Meters at the Core

Central to the strategy is the rollout of smart meters, which will allow Eskom and municipalities to isolate non-paying customers without disrupting supply for others connected to the same transformer.

“The smart meters give us technical agility. We can ensure those who can pay but choose not to are disconnected, without punishing law-abiding residents,” Ramokgopa explained.

The meters will also enable the frontloading of Free Basic Electricity (FBE) allocations for indigent households, ensuring that the poorest citizens are properly subsidised.

Fixing Free Basic Electricity

Government has acknowledged serious inefficiencies in the Free Basic Electricity system. Out of 2.1 million Eskom customers who qualify, only 485,000 currently receive the subsidy.

Ramokgopa confirmed that the Free Basic Electricity Framework will be reviewed. Currently, indigent households are entitled to 50 kWh per month, enough for basic lighting and phone charging.

“We know that an average low-income household uses about 200 kWh per month. If we are serious about 100% subsidisation of the poor, we must increase the free allocation to 200 kWh. And we will do this without going to Treasury for more funds,” he said.

Tackling Illegal Connections

A significant share of transformer failures—771 in total—has been linked to illegal connections. These not only endanger lives but also push up costs for paying customers.

Ramokgopa admitted that resistance is expected from syndicates and corrupt officials who profit from illegal connections.

“We know some Eskom and municipal employees have been connecting people illegally. They will incite communities to resist because they are losing illicit income. But we are determined to end this practice,” he said.

Government’s plan includes regularising informal settlements, installing legal infrastructure, and ensuring residents are formally connected to the grid.

Infrastructure and Renewable Support

Alongside smart meters, government will refurbish and maintain distribution networks, ensuring transformers, substations, and reticulation systems are resilient.

There are also plans to integrate renewable solutions, with pilot projects already underway. In Musina, Limpopo, two villages have been electrified using a combination of solar and battery storage—a model that could be scaled to other rural and informal areas.

Public-Private Partnerships

The Minister noted that government will collaborate with local smart meter manufacturers to fast-track production and ensure devices comply with Eskom’s technical standards.

“Ending load reduction is not just about stabilising the grid—it’s about restoring dignity, protecting infrastructure, and ensuring every South African has access to safe, reliable electricity,” Ramokgopa concluded.

A Path Forward

With load shedding now significantly reduced, the government is shifting its focus to resolving distribution-level challenges. If successful, the initiative will not only end load reduction but also expand access to free electricity, improve infrastructure, and integrate renewable energy solutions.

For millions of South Africans, especially in underserved communities, this could mark the start of a more equitable and reliable electricity system.