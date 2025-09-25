Left Menu

The Netherlands and Uganda Partner on Asylum Seeker Transit Hub

The Netherlands and Uganda have signed an agreement to facilitate the return of rejected asylum seekers using Uganda as a transit point. The initiative includes creating a pilot transit hub and prioritizes human rights. The legality remains uncertain, influencing Dutch elections amid immigration policy debates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 22:35 IST
The Netherlands and Uganda Partner on Asylum Seeker Transit Hub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Netherlands has reached an accord with Uganda to use it as a transit point for rejected asylum seekers, the Dutch government announced Thursday. Dutch Migration Minister David van Weel and Uganda's Foreign Affairs Minister Odongo Jeje Abubakhar signed a letter of intent in New York during the United Nations General Assembly.

The deal applies to individuals from countries near Uganda who must leave the Netherlands but cannot be returned directly. They will be temporarily housed in Uganda. The countries plan to develop a small-scale pilot transit hub for a limited number of asylum seekers, although no timeline has been provided. Human rights during this process will be prioritized, Van Weel stated, affirming cooperation with the EU, IOM, and UNHCR.

The legal framework of the plan is still unclear and reflects similar arrangements, like the abandoned UK-Rwanda deal, which faced legal challenges. The agreement's legality is questioned, especially as it impacts upcoming Dutch elections after political turbulence caused by immigration disputes. Migration remains a key theme as asylum seeker numbers decreased by 16% in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UEFA Considers Suspension of Israel Amid Gaza Conflict Tensions

UEFA Considers Suspension of Israel Amid Gaza Conflict Tensions

 Switzerland
2
World Food India 2025: A New Era of Agricultural Collaboration and Investment

World Food India 2025: A New Era of Agricultural Collaboration and Investmen...

 India
3
India Urged to Invest Boldly in Deep-Tech for Innovative Edge

India Urged to Invest Boldly in Deep-Tech for Innovative Edge

 India
4
Nottinghamshire Reigns Supreme: A Triumphant Return to County Championship Glory

Nottinghamshire Reigns Supreme: A Triumphant Return to County Championship G...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025