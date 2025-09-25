The Netherlands and Uganda Partner on Asylum Seeker Transit Hub
The Netherlands and Uganda have signed an agreement to facilitate the return of rejected asylum seekers using Uganda as a transit point. The initiative includes creating a pilot transit hub and prioritizes human rights. The legality remains uncertain, influencing Dutch elections amid immigration policy debates.
The Netherlands has reached an accord with Uganda to use it as a transit point for rejected asylum seekers, the Dutch government announced Thursday. Dutch Migration Minister David van Weel and Uganda's Foreign Affairs Minister Odongo Jeje Abubakhar signed a letter of intent in New York during the United Nations General Assembly.
The deal applies to individuals from countries near Uganda who must leave the Netherlands but cannot be returned directly. They will be temporarily housed in Uganda. The countries plan to develop a small-scale pilot transit hub for a limited number of asylum seekers, although no timeline has been provided. Human rights during this process will be prioritized, Van Weel stated, affirming cooperation with the EU, IOM, and UNHCR.
The legal framework of the plan is still unclear and reflects similar arrangements, like the abandoned UK-Rwanda deal, which faced legal challenges. The agreement's legality is questioned, especially as it impacts upcoming Dutch elections after political turbulence caused by immigration disputes. Migration remains a key theme as asylum seeker numbers decreased by 16% in 2024.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Palestinian President Abbas appears via video at UN General Assembly after US blocked his visa, reports AP.
Unvoiced Perspectives: Emphasizing Justice, Rules, and Reform at the UN General Assembly
Ukraine and Syria Rekindle Diplomatic Ties at UN General Assembly
Unearthed Voices: Unsung Leaders at the UN General Assembly 2025
UN General Assembly Convenes Amid Global Turmoil