Tensions Rise in Ladakh: Protest Aftermath and Statehood Debate

In Ladakh, police enforced a curfew in Leh after statehood protests turned violent, causing four deaths and numerous injuries. While authorities blame activist Sonam Wangchuk for inciting unrest, opposition parties attribute the violence to government promises left unfulfilled. Leaders urge calm as dialogues with the Centre are planned.

  • India

Amid rising tensions in Ladakh, a strict curfew remains in place following violent protests demanding statehood, leaving four dead and scores injured. The situation in Leh has been tense since Wednesday's outbreak of violence led to widespread detentions by police.

The violence, sparked during a shutdown by the Leh Apex Body (LAB), has prompted accusations between government officials and various political figures. The Union Home Ministry condemns activist Sonam Wangchuk, blaming his provocative rhetoric for inciting unrest, while Wangchuk labels these claims as distraction tactics.

With leaders like Kargil and Leh demanding meaningful dialogue with the Centre, frustrations mount over unfulfilled promises. The protests have prompted widespread political reactions, with calls against governmental neglect and pledges of constitutional safeguards.

