Ecuador's Prisons in Crisis: Escalating Violence Claims Lives

A violent prison riot in Ecuador's northern city of Esmeraldas has left at least 17 people dead, according to the country's prison agency. Occurring near the Colombian border, this incident is part of a troubling pattern of unrest in Ecuador's correctional facilities.

The authorities have launched investigations to determine the cause of the disturbance. This latest outbreak of violence is not isolated; it follows a separate incident earlier in the week that resulted in 14 fatalities in a prison in southern Ecuador.

Ecuadorian prisons have been plagued by violence in recent years, with rival gangs vying for territory and influence. President Daniel Noboa's government, which has vowed to reduce criminal activity within its borders, is now under pressure to implement effective strategies to curb this persistent threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)