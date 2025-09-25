Left Menu

Ecuador's Prisons in Crisis: Escalating Violence Claims Lives

A deadly prison riot in Esmeraldas, Ecuador, resulted in 17 fatalities. This event is the latest in a series of violent outbreaks in Ecuador's prisons, where gang rivalries for control drive widespread violence. President Daniel Noboa's administration is investigating and has committed to addressing this ongoing security crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 22:59 IST
Ecuador's Prisons in Crisis: Escalating Violence Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A violent prison riot in Ecuador's northern city of Esmeraldas has left at least 17 people dead, according to the country's prison agency. Occurring near the Colombian border, this incident is part of a troubling pattern of unrest in Ecuador's correctional facilities.

The authorities have launched investigations to determine the cause of the disturbance. This latest outbreak of violence is not isolated; it follows a separate incident earlier in the week that resulted in 14 fatalities in a prison in southern Ecuador.

Ecuadorian prisons have been plagued by violence in recent years, with rival gangs vying for territory and influence. President Daniel Noboa's government, which has vowed to reduce criminal activity within its borders, is now under pressure to implement effective strategies to curb this persistent threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Samir Modi Granted Bail in Rape Case

Samir Modi Granted Bail in Rape Case

 India
2
India U-17 Triumphs Over Nepal to Reach SAFF U-17 Championship Final

India U-17 Triumphs Over Nepal to Reach SAFF U-17 Championship Final

 Sri Lanka
3
NIH's $50 Million Boost: Groundbreaking Autism Research in Focus

NIH's $50 Million Boost: Groundbreaking Autism Research in Focus

 Global
4
Terrorism: A Persistent Threat to Global Development, Says Minister Jaishankar

Terrorism: A Persistent Threat to Global Development, Says Minister Jaishank...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025