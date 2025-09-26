Left Menu

Pentagon Greenlights $1.23B Missile Sale to Germany

The United States has approved a $1.23 billion deal to sell advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles to Germany. RTX Corp is designated as the main contractor for the transaction. This agreement marks a significant enhancement in Germany's defense capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 00:53 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 00:53 IST
Pentagon Greenlights $1.23B Missile Sale to Germany
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. State Department has sanctioned a major arms deal with Germany, involving the sale of AIM-120D-3 advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles valued at approximately $1.23 billion. This marks a significant step in bolstering Germany's defense arsenal and fostering closer U.S.-Germany military ties.

The giant aerospace and defense company, RTX Corp, has been named as the principal contractor for this hefty deal, according to the Pentagon's statement.

This transaction ensures an upgrade to Germany's military capabilities, aligning with the broader strategic interests of both nations amidst shifting global defense dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Banxico's Bold Move: Interest Rate Slash Amid Economic Uncertainty

Banxico's Bold Move: Interest Rate Slash Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
2
Russia and Ethiopia to Partner in Pioneering Nuclear Power Initiative

Russia and Ethiopia to Partner in Pioneering Nuclear Power Initiative

 Global
3
Global Shipping Companies Continue Chinese Orders Amid U.S. Fees

Global Shipping Companies Continue Chinese Orders Amid U.S. Fees

 Global
4
U.S. Endorses Investment in Western Sahara Amid Regional Tensions

U.S. Endorses Investment in Western Sahara Amid Regional Tensions

 Morocco

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025