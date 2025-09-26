Pentagon Greenlights $1.23B Missile Sale to Germany

The U.S. State Department has sanctioned a major arms deal with Germany, involving the sale of AIM-120D-3 advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles valued at approximately $1.23 billion. This marks a significant step in bolstering Germany's defense arsenal and fostering closer U.S.-Germany military ties.

The giant aerospace and defense company, RTX Corp, has been named as the principal contractor for this hefty deal, according to the Pentagon's statement.

This transaction ensures an upgrade to Germany's military capabilities, aligning with the broader strategic interests of both nations amidst shifting global defense dynamics.

