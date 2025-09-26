UEFA to Consider Suspension of Israel from European Competitions Amidst Global Debate
UEFA is considering suspending Israel from European competitions following calls for action amid political pressure and United Nations' calls regarding the conflict with Palestinian territories. This decision may impact international relations, especially with the United States, as Israel is set to play World Cup qualifiers.
UEFA is gearing up for an emergency vote that could see Israel suspended from European competitions. This development comes amid intensifying political pressure and calls from United Nations experts to suspend Israel due to ongoing conflict in Palestinian territories.
The decision is poised to create tension, particularly with the United States, a co-host for the 2026 World Cup, who strongly opposes such a move. While UEFA could suspend Israel or its clubs, FIFA, the global soccer governing body, would oversee World Cup qualifiers.
Key figures across soccer federations are speaking out. Palestinian Football Association president Jibril Rajoub demands sanctions against Israel, citing violations of values and statutes. European associations signal varying degrees of support, with some proposing humanitarian aid from match proceeds.
