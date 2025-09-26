Left Menu

Landmark Copyright Settlement with Anthropic Marks New Era in AI Litigation

A federal judge in California has preliminarily approved a settlement in a copyright class action involving authors and the AI company Anthropic. This is the first in a series of cases against tech firms like OpenAI, Microsoft, and Meta over the use of copyrighted works to train AI systems.

A breakthrough settlement has been preliminarily approved by a federal judge in California in a legal battle between a group of authors and the artificial intelligence firm Anthropic.

This settlement is part of a wave of lawsuits against major tech companies, such as OpenAI, Microsoft, and Meta, concerning the unauthorized use of copyrighted materials for AI training.

Judge William Alsup described the agreement as 'fair,' even though he had previously hesitated to grant approval and requested further clarifications from the involved parties.

