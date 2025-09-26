Landmark Copyright Settlement with Anthropic Marks New Era in AI Litigation

A breakthrough settlement has been preliminarily approved by a federal judge in California in a legal battle between a group of authors and the artificial intelligence firm Anthropic.

This settlement is part of a wave of lawsuits against major tech companies, such as OpenAI, Microsoft, and Meta, concerning the unauthorized use of copyrighted materials for AI training.

Judge William Alsup described the agreement as 'fair,' even though he had previously hesitated to grant approval and requested further clarifications from the involved parties.