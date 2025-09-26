James Comey: First Ex-FBI Director Indicted Amidst Political Turbulence

James Comey, the former FBI director, has been charged with making a false statement and obstruction in a high-profile criminal case. The charges come just days after President Donald Trump seemingly urged for Comey's prosecution, alongside other political adversaries, as part of an ongoing battle over past investigations into Russian election interference.

Thursday's indictment makes Comey the first former senior government official prosecuted over issues linked to Trump's longstanding grievances. The controversy revolves around the Russian interference investigation concluded earlier, which Trump and his supporters consistently labeled a ''hoax'' despite evidence that Moscow had backed his 2016 campaign.

This development raises serious concerns about the potential misuse of the Justice Department, now led by Trump loyalist Attorney General Pam Bondi. Critics argue that the department is being used to target high-profile figures seen as enemies of the President, a move that underscores ongoing political tensions.

