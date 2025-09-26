U.S. Imposes Hefty Tariffs on Kitchen Cabinets and Furniture Imports

The United States is set to enforce a significant 50% tariff on imports of kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities, and related products beginning on October 1st, as announced by President Donald Trump. Additionally, a 30% tariff will be implemented on upholstered furniture imports.

According to Trump's statement on the social media platform Truth Social, the primary reason behind these tariffs is to counter the large-scale influx of these goods into the U.S market by other countries, a practice perceived as unfair by the administration.

Trump emphasized that the decision is crucial to safeguarding the national manufacturing sector, with implications for national security and other vital interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)