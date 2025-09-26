ByteDance Bolsters U.S. Presence with New Operations

In a major restructuring move, Chinese tech behemoth ByteDance is set to establish a new company in the United States, as confirmed by the Chinese media outlet LatePost on Friday. This strategic development aims to bolster TikTok's operations stateside with a focus on e-commerce and branding strategies.

The report highlights that the new company will facilitate better interconnection with ByteDance's international ventures, potentially paving the way for enhanced global influence and market integration.

Despite the announcement, ByteDance has yet to issue an official statement in response to inquiries regarding this expansion strategy.