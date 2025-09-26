Emergency Coalition Boosts Support for Palestinian Authority

A coalition of nations, labeled the Emergency Coalition for the Financial Sustainability of the Palestinian Authority, has been established to address the dire financial needs of the Palestinian Authority. The coalition includes countries like Saudi Arabia, Spain, the UK, Japan, and France.

While exact funding numbers are yet to be disclosed, Norway has announced its contribution of 40 million Norwegian crowns, equivalent to $4 million. The coalition aims to stabilize the PA's financial situation and secure its ability to govern and provide essential services.

In addition to fundraising, the participating countries are urging Israel to release withheld funds. Norway, chairing the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee, is instrumental in guiding this international effort to support Palestinian fiscal stability.