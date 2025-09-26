Left Menu

UK's New Digital ID Scheme Sparks Controversy

The UK is set to introduce a mandatory digital ID scheme for citizens and residents starting new jobs to combat illegal immigration. While the government argues it will secure borders, critics claim it infringes on civil liberties and is unlikely to deter illegal migrants, drawing significant political debate.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UK government announced a forthcoming mandatory digital ID scheme intended to combat illegal immigration by verifying citizens and residents starting new employment. The initiative aims to strengthen border controls, a significant concern for voters, as Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces pressure to address illegal crossings.

Despite the government's intentions, the proposal has faced backlash. Critics argue it will not deter illegal migrants and might infringe on civil liberties, with some calling the plan ineffective against cash-in-hand illegal work. Nigel Farage's Reform UK Party was notably outspoken against it.

History shows the controversy around identity cards; previous attempts were halted due to public and political opposition. Opposition remains strong, particularly in Northern Ireland, where leaders see the scheme as undermining regional agreements and civil rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

