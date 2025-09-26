Partha Chatterjee Granted Bail Amid Teacher Recruitment Scam Controversy

The Calcutta High Court has granted bail to former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, who is embroiled in a high-profile teacher recruitment scam. Chatterjee, the primary accused in a cash-for-jobs scandal with financial implications running into several thousand crores, received this judicial reprieve amidst ongoing political turmoil in the state.

Having been incarcerated for more than three years, Chatterjee had already achieved bail in other related cases filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Despite this new bail ruling, legal experts question whether he will be released before the Durga Puja festival concludes, citing a pending Supreme Court order.

Justice Suvra Ghosh stipulated that Chatterjee surrender his passport, remain within trial court jurisdiction, and abstain from public office duties during the trial. Additionally, Chatterjee must appear in court on every hearing date, as his legal battles continue to unfold in the context of a broader investigation into educational and municipal recruitment scams.