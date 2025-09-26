Left Menu

European Stocks Rebound Amid Industrial Surge and Tariff Concerns

European shares recovered from a slump with gains in financial and industrial sectors, offsetting losses in healthcare shares after U.S. tariffs. The STOXX 600 index rose, driven by insurers and construction, while German steel stocks gained on prospective European tariffs against Chinese imports.

26-09-2025
European Stocks Rebound Amid Industrial Surge and Tariff Concerns
European shares staged a recovery from a three-week low on Friday, largely driven by financial and industrial stocks.

Despite these gains, the broader market remained cautious due to healthcare shares slumping under the weight of new U.S. tariffs.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose by 0.3% to 552 points, with European insurers leading the charge, while German steel stocks benefited from prospective European tariffs on Chinese goods.

