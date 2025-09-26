Supreme Court Intervenes in Controversial Maoist Encounter Case
The Supreme Court has instructed Chhattisgarh police to preserve Maoist commander Katha Ramchandra Reddy's body amid allegations of a fake encounter. The court awaits a decision from the high court on the matter. Reddy's son demands a CBI probe into his father's death, citing claims of torture and unjust killing.
The Supreme Court on Friday mandated the Chhattisgarh police to safeguard the body of Maoist commander Katha Ramchandra Reddy, amid allegations of his death in a fake encounter in the Narayanpur district. The decision bars cremation or burial until a related plea is resolved by the high court.
A bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and A.G. Masih has requested the high court expedite the case after its Durga Puja recess. Petitioner Raja Chandra, represented by senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, alleges his father was tortured and executed, prompting a call for a thorough investigation by an outside agency like the CBI.
However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing Chhattisgarh police, defended the encounter, revealing that Reddy carried a substantial bounty. The legal dispute centers on the demand for a fresh postmortem and independent probe, further highlighting concerns over law enforcement practices in contentious situations.
