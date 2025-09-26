Left Menu

Supreme Court Intervenes in Controversial Maoist Encounter Case

The Supreme Court has instructed Chhattisgarh police to preserve Maoist commander Katha Ramchandra Reddy's body amid allegations of a fake encounter. The court awaits a decision from the high court on the matter. Reddy's son demands a CBI probe into his father's death, citing claims of torture and unjust killing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 13:16 IST
Supreme Court Intervenes in Controversial Maoist Encounter Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday mandated the Chhattisgarh police to safeguard the body of Maoist commander Katha Ramchandra Reddy, amid allegations of his death in a fake encounter in the Narayanpur district. The decision bars cremation or burial until a related plea is resolved by the high court.

A bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and A.G. Masih has requested the high court expedite the case after its Durga Puja recess. Petitioner Raja Chandra, represented by senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, alleges his father was tortured and executed, prompting a call for a thorough investigation by an outside agency like the CBI.

However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing Chhattisgarh police, defended the encounter, revealing that Reddy carried a substantial bounty. The legal dispute centers on the demand for a fresh postmortem and independent probe, further highlighting concerns over law enforcement practices in contentious situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian delegation held constructive meetings with US government on various aspects of proposed trade deal: Statement.

Indian delegation held constructive meetings with US government on various a...

 Global
2
UN Budget Cuts: A Top-Heavy Approach Sparks Debate

UN Budget Cuts: A Top-Heavy Approach Sparks Debate

 Global
3
Rahul Gandhi's Alleged US Remarks Spark Fresh Legal Battle

Rahul Gandhi's Alleged US Remarks Spark Fresh Legal Battle

 India
4
India, US to continue engagement to achieve early conclusion of mutually beneficial trade agreement: Statement.

India, US to continue engagement to achieve early conclusion of mutually ben...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025