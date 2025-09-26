Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: Ishiba's Strategic Visit to South Korea

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is set to visit South Korea on an invitation from President Lee Jae Myung. The focus of the talks will be on enhancing bilateral relations and security cooperation. The meeting will take place in Busan between September 30 and October 1.

Updated: 26-09-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 13:49 IST
Diplomatic Dialogues: Ishiba's Strategic Visit to South Korea
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is poised for a significant diplomatic engagement as he plans to visit South Korea from September 30 to October 1. The invitation was extended by President Lee Jae Myung, aiming to foster stronger ties and security collaboration between the two nations, according to official statements on Friday.

In an effort to solidify regional cooperation, the discussions will take place in the bustling city of Busan. This comes after the leaders last convened in Tokyo this August, signaling a continued commitment to collaboration.

Presidential spokesperson Kang Ju-yung confirmed the upcoming talks during a briefing, underscoring the importance of the two-day meeting in contributing to the peace and stability of the region.

Latest News

