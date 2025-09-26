EU-US Trade Agreement Amidst Tariff Turbulence

In light of recent developments in international trade, Ireland's trade minister asserted that the existing European Union agreement with the United States, which caps tariffs on pharmaceuticals at 15%, remains unaltered. This statement comes in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of increased tariffs in the sector.

Simon Harris, the trade minister, emphasized that the EU and U.S. joint declaration from August 21 explicitly confirmed that any new tariffs on pharmaceuticals exported from the EU would not exceed 15%. Harris highlighted the ongoing relevance of this agreement amid the latest U.S. tariff measures.

The U.S. administration's decision, which includes 100% tariffs on a wide array of imported goods like branded drugs, has already impacted global markets, causing a notable decline in the shares of pharmaceutical companies in Asia and Europe.