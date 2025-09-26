Left Menu

EU Secures Relief: 15% Tariff Ceiling on US Pharmaceuticals

The European Commission achieved a significant victory by securing a 15% cap on U.S. tariffs for European pharmaceuticals. This protective measure guards European enterprises against potential excessive tariff hikes imposed by the U.S., ensuring continued trade stability amidst broader U.S. tariff plans announced by President Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 26-09-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 14:41 IST
EU Secures Relief: 15% Tariff Ceiling on US Pharmaceuticals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission announced a breakthrough on Friday, revealing it negotiated a 15% ceiling on U.S. tariffs affecting European pharmaceuticals. This move acts as a safeguard for European companies, providing stability in the face of uncertain international trade relations.

A Commission spokesperson conveyed that the United States plans to ensure that tariffs on European-originating pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and lumber under Section 232 actions will not surpass the 15% mark. This development comes as a reassurance to European stakeholders in these sectors.

This news follows U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement on Thursday of new tariffs impacting various imports, including a hefty 100% duty on branded drugs, set to take effect in the following week. The European Commission's action works to assure a more predictable trading environment between the European Union and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Euro Zone Bond Yields Retreat Amid Focus on Federal Reserve's Inflation Gauge

Euro Zone Bond Yields Retreat Amid Focus on Federal Reserve's Inflation Gaug...

 Global
2
Ukraine's Tactical Resilience Disrupts Russian Offensives

Ukraine's Tactical Resilience Disrupts Russian Offensives

 Global
3
Landslides Halt Traffic on Key Shillong-Dawki Road

Landslides Halt Traffic on Key Shillong-Dawki Road

 India
4
JioBlackRock's New Flexi Cap Fund: A Game Changer in Indian Markets

JioBlackRock's New Flexi Cap Fund: A Game Changer in Indian Markets

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025