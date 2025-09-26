EU Secures Relief: 15% Tariff Ceiling on US Pharmaceuticals

The European Commission announced a breakthrough on Friday, revealing it negotiated a 15% ceiling on U.S. tariffs affecting European pharmaceuticals. This move acts as a safeguard for European companies, providing stability in the face of uncertain international trade relations.

A Commission spokesperson conveyed that the United States plans to ensure that tariffs on European-originating pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and lumber under Section 232 actions will not surpass the 15% mark. This development comes as a reassurance to European stakeholders in these sectors.

This news follows U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement on Thursday of new tariffs impacting various imports, including a hefty 100% duty on branded drugs, set to take effect in the following week. The European Commission's action works to assure a more predictable trading environment between the European Union and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)